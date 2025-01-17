Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Interest in Outfield Improvements Encouraging, But Don't Get Too Excited

The Reds could land an upgrade, but probably not the player you're thinking.

Jeff Carr

Oct 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) appeals to first base on a checked swing against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning in game one of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) appeals to first base on a checked swing against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning in game one of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
A recent report links the Cincinnati Reds to continued pursuit of adding either an outfielder or a relief pitcher on the free agent market.

While the big fish remains Anthony Santander, players like Jurickson Profar and Mark Canha are still available. There’s also platoon upgrades like Randall Grichuk that the Reds could look into.

One option off the table just recently is Jesse Winker, though a reunion would not have upgraded the team in an area they need.

Unfortunately, I still do not see the next move being a guy like Santander. I believe he wants too big a contract for what budget Nick Krall has received. The new deal with the FanDuel Sports Network would seem to have added something to that budget, but I would doubt it’s an extra $20 million per year.

It would behoove Krall to get creative here as the Reds cannot run their outfield back with the players they have and expect a monumentally different result.

Check out the article on ESPN (paywall) for more.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

