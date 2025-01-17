Cincinnati Reds Interest in Outfield Improvements Encouraging, But Don't Get Too Excited
A recent report links the Cincinnati Reds to continued pursuit of adding either an outfielder or a relief pitcher on the free agent market.
While the big fish remains Anthony Santander, players like Jurickson Profar and Mark Canha are still available. There’s also platoon upgrades like Randall Grichuk that the Reds could look into.
One option off the table just recently is Jesse Winker, though a reunion would not have upgraded the team in an area they need.
Unfortunately, I still do not see the next move being a guy like Santander. I believe he wants too big a contract for what budget Nick Krall has received. The new deal with the FanDuel Sports Network would seem to have added something to that budget, but I would doubt it’s an extra $20 million per year.
It would behoove Krall to get creative here as the Reds cannot run their outfield back with the players they have and expect a monumentally different result.
Check out the article on ESPN (paywall) for more.
