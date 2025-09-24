Inside The Reds

Reds Have Struggled Against Paul Skenes, Face Star Right-Hander on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds by the numbers: they've struggled when they've gone up against Pittsburgh's ace.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in from the bullpen before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in from the bullpen before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
After losing the series opener 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, the Reds will face off against National League All-Star starting pitcher, Paul Skenes, on Wednesday.

Skenes is 4-0 against the Reds in his career and the Reds have been outscored 20-1 in games started by Skenes.

The right-hander has thrown 23 innings with an ERA of just 0.39 and 33 strikeouts against the Reds in his career.

Hunter Greene will be on the mound for the Reds, who is coming off a complete-game shutout vs the Cubs in his last start. The Pirates are 7-1 against Greene in his career, outscoring the Reds 24-14 in those games.

Despite how good Skenes has been this season, the Pirates have won just 16 of his 31 starts this year.

It wouldn't be surprising to see this be a very low-scoring game.

The Reds and Diamondbacks are both currently one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

