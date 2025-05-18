Reds Manager Terry Francona and Others React to 4-1 Win Over Cleveland Guardians
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory and to secure the series win.
The Reds' bullpen pitched all nine innings, allowing just one run on eight hits. Emilio Pagan gave credit to Brent Suter who started and gave Cincinnati three scoreless innings.
"It starts with Suter," Emilio Pagan said postgame. "He's been there for us kind of in that spot all year long. He's really done it his whole career, but for him to give us that kind of start, that kind of length, that way we can fall into our normal rules, that was awesome."
Suter was very proud of the bullpen's effort as well.
"From pitch one, we attacked the zone," Suter said. "We did a great job of getting ahead and staying ahead, forcing weak contact. That's a good lineup over there."
The Reds scored the go-ahead run on a single when Santiago Espinal showed bunt, but pulled it back and blooped a single to right field. Reds manager Terry Francona said Espinal is one of the only guys on the team who could pull that off.
"Espi is probably the one guy, I think maybe Trevino the same way, Francona said. "It'd be the old-fashioned butcher-boy. Just try not to do too much. That's Espi. When Espi is hitting the ball that way, that is when he is good anyway. He is the one guy who has the ability to do that."
You can listen to Francona, Suter, and Pagan's full interviews below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast