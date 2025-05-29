Reds Manager Terry Francona Explains What Led to His Ejection After Loss to Royals
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected from the game in the ninth inning for arguing calls and strikes, but didn't want to elaborate on it too much.
Francona was asked if he went out to argue based on what was happening between the umpire and the Reds' dugout.
"I just wanted to know who he threw out," Francona said. "It was a little bit of everything."
The Reds' offense was stifled by left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron all night long, who has an ERA of 1.05 on the season.
"He was pretty polished," Francona said. "He pitched like a veteran left-hander early on the first time through. He established the offspeed and the second time through, he established his fastball a little bit more, but he threw four different pitches and you had to respect all of them.
The Reds are now just 7-11 when they face a left-handed starting pitcher this season.
Cincinnati will face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 ET.
You can watch Francona and Hunter Greene's postgame interviews below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast