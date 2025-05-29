Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Terry Francona Explains What Led to His Ejection After Loss to Royals

The Reds fell 3-2 on Wednesday night.

May 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches warm ups against the Kansas City Royals prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected from the game in the ninth inning for arguing calls and strikes, but didn't want to elaborate on it too much.

Francona was asked if he went out to argue based on what was happening between the umpire and the Reds' dugout.

"I just wanted to know who he threw out," Francona said. "It was a little bit of everything."

The Reds' offense was stifled by left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron all night long, who has an ERA of 1.05 on the season.

"He was pretty polished," Francona said. "He pitched like a veteran left-hander early on the first time through. He established the offspeed and the second time through, he established his fastball a little bit more, but he threw four different pitches and you had to respect all of them.

The Reds are now just 7-11 when they face a left-handed starting pitcher this season.

Cincinnati will face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 ET.

You can watch Francona and Hunter Greene's postgame interviews below:

