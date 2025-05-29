Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Gets Ejected During 3-2 Loss to Kansas City Royals

The Reds are 28-29 on the season following the loss. It's the first time Francona has been ejected this season.

James Rapien

May 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches warm ups against the Kansas City Royals prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected in the ninth inning of Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Francona took issue with a called strike three. Pitcher Nick Martinez was also ejected.

Francona has been ejected 52 times in his career and is one of 25 managers that have been ejected 50 or more times. He's third on the active list behind Bruce Bochy (87) and Bob Melvin (66).

Both of those stats are courtesy of Bob Nightengale. Check out video of the ejection below:

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

