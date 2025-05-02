Inside The Reds

Reds Slugger Spencer Steer is Breaking Out of His Early Season Slump

The Reds need Steer to be a run-producer and he is starting to turn his season around

Jeff Carr

May 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases on a solo home run in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Spencer Steer’s season got off to a very slow start with more than a few question marks. In the last 10 games, the Cincinnati Reds have seen him turn it on.

During that time, Steer is slashing .293/.370/.463 with two homers and six RBIs. He has also been excellent with his plate discipline as he’s struck out five times and walked just four.

Steer’s beginning of this year made many people believe he should be on the injured list. His bat was slow, and he couldn’t make solid contact. He has really sped his bat up in the last 10 games.

His season average bat speed right now is 70.7, but since the Easter blowout in Baltimore, that has increased to 71.9. The worries about him being slow are gone and he’s looking more and more like the Steer we expect to be a mainstay somewhere in the middle of this Reds lineup.

