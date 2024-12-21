Reds Trade for Jose Trevino, Which Signals Clear Offseason Priority
CINCINNATI — The Reds traded right-hander Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson to the Yankees in exchange for former All-Star catcher Jose Trevino.
Some have balked at the trade, but the Reds clearly wanted to improve defensively this offseason. Trevino is about as good as they come.
He was an American League All-Star and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in 2022. He received the Platinum Glove Award that year as the best defensive player in the American League.
The 32-year-old owns a .992 fielding percentage in 389 career games behind the plate. His 3.34 catcher's ERA since 2022 is the best among all Major League backstops with at least 1500.0 innings during that span.
Trevino has appeared in 11 playoff games, including two World Series contests. He's second in Major League Baseball in Defensive Wins Above Replacement since 2021.
The Trevino trade also gives them key depth behind Tyler Stephenson. Stephenson had a breakout 2024 campaign, but he's had injury issues in the past. Keeping him healthy is crucial. By adding Trevino, the Reds can put Stephenson in the DH spot regularly and do their best to keep him on the field for as many games as possible.
