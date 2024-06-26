Series Finale Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Pittsburgh Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park in game two of their three game series.
They're looking to bounce back in the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. The Reds will call up Graham Ashcraft after sending him to Triple-A earlier this month. He made two starts for Louisville.
Ashcraft has made 12 starts for the Reds this year. He has a 5.05 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
He last pitched for the Reds on June 5, giving up four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings in a matchup with the Rockies. The Reds are 6-6 in games started by Ashcraft.
It appears the Pirates will have a bullpen day on Wednesday. Luis Ortiz is scheduled to make his first start of the season. He has appeared in 21 games this season for the Pirates, but all of them have come out of the bullpen.
Ortiz has a 3.45 ERA on the season in 47 innings pitched. He faced the Rays on Friday, giving up six runs on 10 hits in four innings.
The Reds and the Pirates will face off at 1:10 ET on Wednesday afternoon.
News and Notes
- Jonathan India is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Santiago Espinal has reached base in seven-straight games.
- Elly De La Cruz has had four straight multi-hit games.
- Bryan Reynolds has a 21-game hitting streak.
- The Reds have lost 10 of their last 15 games against the Pirates.
