Should the Reds Sign Veteran Outfielder Jurickson Profar in Free Agency?
Jurickson Profar is coming off the best season of his career and he is an intriguing option for the Reds to consider in free agency.
The Reds need an outfield bat. Let's dive into the pros and cons of signing Profar:
Pros
Coming Off His Best Season
Profar is coming off the best season of his career. He slashed .280/.380/.459 with a wRC+ of 139. He struck out in just 15.1% of his plate appearances, which we all know is a stat the Reds need to improve on. He also had 53 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases.
Switch Hitter
Profar is a switch hitter who excelled from both sides of the plate in 2024. He had an OPS of .823 batting right-handed and had an OPS of .885 batting left-handed. Eight of his 24 home runs came while batting left-handed and the other 16 came from the right side. He had 65 more plate appearances batting right-handed.
A switch hitter that can hit from both sides of the plate is a weapon for any lineup and would be a great fit for a Reds team looking to bolster its offense.
Affordability
Profar has not been as consistent year in and year out as some of the other free-agent outfielders available this offseason, and because of that, he will probably cost less.
Signing Profar would have some risk, but you'd have to pay him significantly less than guys like Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander.
Cons
Inconsistency
Profar has had just four seasons with a wRC+ over 100 (2018, 2020, 2022, 2024) in 11 seasons in the big leagues.
Was 2024 the year he figured it all out or was it a fluke? This is something the Reds will need to ask themselves when thinking about signing the 31-year-old switch hitter.
Defensive Liability
The Reds struggled defensively in 2024 and Profar would not help them on that side of the ball. He played 148 games in the outfield for the Padres in 2024 and had -7 outs above average. He was 29th in outs above average out of all Major League left fielders.
Will he hit enough to overcome his lack of defensive production?
My Thoughts
I am still unsure if I would want the Reds to sign Profar or not, but the more I think about it, the more I talk myself into it.
I think having a valuable switch hitter in the lineup day in and day out in one of the best advantages in baseball. I do worry about his 2024 season being a bit of a fluke, but he also played well in 2022. If the Reds can secure him on an affordable two-year deal, it could prove to be a smart and mutually beneficial move.
