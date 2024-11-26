Inside The Reds

Should the Reds Sign Veteran Outfielder Jurickson Profar in Free Agency?

Jurickson Profar had the best season of his career in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) singles in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) singles in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jurickson Profar is coming off the best season of his career and he is an intriguing option for the Reds to consider in free agency.

The Reds need an outfield bat. Let's dive into the pros and cons of signing Profar:

Pros

Coming Off His Best Season

Profar is coming off the best season of his career. He slashed .280/.380/.459 with a wRC+ of 139. He struck out in just 15.1% of his plate appearances, which we all know is a stat the Reds need to improve on. He also had 53 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases.

Switch Hitter

Profar is a switch hitter who excelled from both sides of the plate in 2024. He had an OPS of .823 batting right-handed and had an OPS of .885 batting left-handed. Eight of his 24 home runs came while batting left-handed and the other 16 came from the right side. He had 65 more plate appearances batting right-handed.

A switch hitter that can hit from both sides of the plate is a weapon for any lineup and would be a great fit for a Reds team looking to bolster its offense.

Affordability

Profar has not been as consistent year in and year out as some of the other free-agent outfielders available this offseason, and because of that, he will probably cost less.

Signing Profar would have some risk, but you'd have to pay him significantly less than guys like Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander.

Cons

Inconsistency

Profar has had just four seasons with a wRC+ over 100 (2018, 2020, 2022, 2024) in 11 seasons in the big leagues.

Was 2024 the year he figured it all out or was it a fluke? This is something the Reds will need to ask themselves when thinking about signing the 31-year-old switch hitter.

Defensive Liability

The Reds struggled defensively in 2024 and Profar would not help them on that side of the ball. He played 148 games in the outfield for the Padres in 2024 and had -7 outs above average. He was 29th in outs above average out of all Major League left fielders.

Will he hit enough to overcome his lack of defensive production?

My Thoughts

I am still unsure if I would want the Reds to sign Profar or not, but the more I think about it, the more I talk myself into it.

I think having a valuable switch hitter in the lineup day in and day out in one of the best advantages in baseball. I do worry about his 2024 season being a bit of a fluke, but he also played well in 2022. If the Reds can secure him on an affordable two-year deal, it could prove to be a smart and mutually beneficial move.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis