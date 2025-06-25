"That's the Best Feeling in the World" - Gavin Lux and others React to Walk-Off Win Over Yankees
The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night behind an extra-inning rally that saw the Reds score two runs in the bottom of the 11th.
On a day where Chase Burns made his Major League debut, it was a full team effort the led to the win.
Chase Burns made history when he struck out the first five batters he faced on Tuesday. Burns was asked if he had a favorite strikeout on the night.
"I guess you have to say Judge," Burns said. "I have watched him. He's a big dude and one of the best hitters in the game. It was probably my favorite one."
The Reds trailed 3-0 in the seventh when Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a bases-clearing double to tie the game at three.
The Reds had Lux, Fraley, and Benson all available off the bench, but decided to stick with Encarnacion-Strand to limit the Yankees' best pitch.
"We are trying to take away one of their best pitches," Francona said. "If you start loading up on lefties, their changeup is their best pitch. They've got reverse splits for a reason."
After Spencer Steer tied the game at four in the 11th inning, Francona called upon Gavin Lux to pinch-hit for Rece Hinds with the bases loaded and no outs.
Lux hit a single to center field that would end the ballgame.
"That's the best feeling in the world," Lux said. "Getting the job done for your boys, especially coming off the bench where they played their a** off for all 10 innings. That is a great team over there. We have been playing really good team baseball."
You can listen to Lux, Francona, and Burns's full interviews below:
