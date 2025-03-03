The Cincinnati Reds Can Endure Without Spencer Steer
The possibility exists that the Cincinnati Reds could begin the regular season with Spencer Steer on the injured list. A year ago, that idea would be haunting, but now the Reds are ready to weather the storm.
The Reds roster is much stronger now because it is much healthier. Last year, the Reds were without Matt McLain for all of the season and Christian Encarnacion-Strand for most of the season.
This year they're healthier and it looks like they're ready to go.
Both McLain and Encarnacion-Strand have been performing well to begin Cactus League play. While the actual numbers mean very little, their positive nature and the continued positive health updates on each player mean a great deal.
Steer was looked at to be the “two” in the Reds one-two punch, behind Elly De La Cruz last season. He did not consistently live up to that though. Based on some comments Steer made over the weekend, we can infer that the shoulder injury he continues to deal with now may have been a big part of the problem back then.
It is crucial the Reds give Steer all the time he needs to be 100% healthy.
Because of McLain and Encarancion-Strand’s health, they are able to endure this type of loss to the roster. The Reds also have Gavin Lux who can play multiple positions and fill in the super utility role that Steer will likely man later in the year.
Consider this lineup without Steer:
CF TJ Friedl
2B McLain
SS De La Cruz
1B Encarnacion-Strand
C Tyler Stephenson
DH Jeimer Candelario
LF AUstin Hays
3B Lux
RF Jake Fraley
Would that lineup be better with Steer in it? Sure. Is it horrible without him? No.
Losing Steer isn't ideal, but the Reds can endure.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast