The Cincinnati Reds Can Endure Without Spencer Steer

Steer may miss regular season games but the Reds roster is prepared.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
The possibility exists that the Cincinnati Reds could begin the regular season with Spencer Steer on the injured list. A year ago, that idea would be haunting, but now the Reds are ready to weather the storm.

The Reds roster is much stronger now because it is much healthier. Last year, the Reds were without Matt McLain for all of the season and Christian Encarnacion-Strand for most of the season.

This year they're healthier and it looks like they're ready to go.

Both McLain and Encarnacion-Strand have been performing well to begin Cactus League play. While the actual numbers mean very little, their positive nature and the continued positive health updates on each player mean a great deal.

Steer was looked at to be the “two” in the Reds one-two punch, behind Elly De La Cruz last season. He did not consistently live up to that though. Based on some comments Steer made over the weekend, we can infer that the shoulder injury he continues to deal with now may have been a big part of the problem back then.

It is crucial the Reds give Steer all the time he needs to be 100% healthy.

Because of McLain and Encarancion-Strand’s health, they are able to endure this type of loss to the roster. The Reds also have Gavin Lux who can play multiple positions and fill in the super utility role that Steer will likely man later in the year.

Consider this lineup without Steer:

CF TJ Friedl
2B McLain
SS De La Cruz
1B Encarnacion-Strand
C Tyler Stephenson
DH Jeimer Candelario
LF AUstin Hays
3B Lux
RF Jake Fraley

Would that lineup be better with Steer in it? Sure. Is it horrible without him? No.

Losing Steer isn't ideal, but the Reds can endure.

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

