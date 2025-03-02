Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Spencer Steer Could Start Season on Injured List

The Reds want to make sure his shoulder is 100 percent healthy before he returns.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) walks between batting stations at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) walks between batting stations at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Spencer Steer has been dealing with a shoulder injury dating back to last season and he has yet to throw this spring.

On Saturday, Steer was initially in the lineup as the designated hitter but was scratched after he "elected for a cortisone shot," according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“We’ve been doing a ton of rehab on it," Steer told Mark Sheldon on Friday. "It’s just taken longer than we thought to get to this point. I’m just trying to get over the hump to where I feel like I'm in a spot where once I start throwing, I don’t have any setbacks and we kind of go full-go. It’s been a frustrating process but I feel like we’re doing the right things and we’ll get there.”

If Steer starts the season on the injured list, it would leave the Reds shorthanded. Steer has been durable in his career. He appeared in 158 games last season, hitting 20 home runs and finishing with 92 RBI.

Steer has appeared in 314 games over the past two seasons.

