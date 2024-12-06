The Cincinnati Reds Should Be Aiming Higher than Joc Pederson
The Cincinnati Reds are not a good fit for Joc Pederson. If this were to happen, this would only satisfy one need and create more problems.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes that Pederson would help out the power deficiency in the Reds lineup. The problem is Pederson is not a good defender and would add to the slew of players on the Reds roster who fit better at DH than they do at their positions in the field.
The Reds definitely need to add power to their lineup this offseason, but there are so many other areas to consider as well.
The Reds outfield defense was among the worst in MLB last year. To continue to turn a blind eye to that would be foolish.
Especially when considering they added a contact-first pitcher in Brady Singer. You’re going to want every glove behind him to be trustworthy.
There are a lot of options on the free agent market to improve the outfield without sacrificing one category or the other. Were the Reds to sign Pederson, they would need to couple that with another signing. Most likely a glove first outfielder.
There are players on the free agent market that satisfied both of these at once. The Reds should prioritize those players.
I guess what I’m saying is this: sign Teoscar Hernandez or another veteran that would be able to help in the field and at the plate.
