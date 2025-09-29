Three Big Decisions Reds Have to Make Before Wild Card Series Against Dodgers
The Reds traveled to Los Angeles after clinching a spot in the postseason on Sunday. They have some difficult decisions to make before the series against the Dodgers starts on Tuesday night.
Here are three roster decisions the Reds need to make before the series kicks off.
Can Nick Lodolo Start Game Two?
If everyone were on normal rest, Nick Lodolo would be the no-brainer to start Game 2 against the Dodgers, following Hunter Greene in Game 1.
However, with the Reds trying to win on Sunday, Lodolo came in and pitched an inning of relief on Sunday afternoon. If he were to start on Wednesday, that would give him just two days of rest.
My prediction is that Andrew Abbott will start Game 2 of the series and Lodolo could possibly be ready to start Thursday's series finale, if needed.
Which Pitchers Will Be Left Off the Postseason Roster?
The rosters expanded to 28 players in September. However, for the playoffs, the rosters go back down to 26 players and only 13 of those players are allowed to be pitchers. In a three-game series, most teams elect to carry 11 or 12 pitchers.
With Brady Singer pitching on Sunday, despite how good he's been of late, it feels like an easy decision for him to be left off of the Wild Card roster. He wouldn't be rested enough to help the team in this series.
Zach Maxwell and Brent Suter have not pitched since September 16. Could they be left off of the roster? It would allow the Reds to bring up a left-handed specialist, something the current roster lacks. Sam Moll could be a possibility.
Is Zack Littell a lock to make the roster and pitch out of the bullpen? The Reds have several options available to them here.
Will the Reds Call Up a Position Player?
If the Reds elect to go with 11 pitchers, they would have room to call up at least one position player. A player like Blake Dunn could make sense here.
Since June 28, Dunn has hit .346 in Triple-A Louisville to go along with 19 stolen bases. Dunn likely wouldn't be used at the plate much, but he plays a strong outfield and would be one of the fastest players on the team that you could use in a pinch-running scenario late in the game.
The Reds could also add another catcher, like Will Banfield or a power bat off the bench, like Rece Hinds.
Game 1
The Reds and Dodgers are scheduled to play Game 1 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium on ESPN, starting at 9:08 ET. Hunter Greene is scheduled to start for Cincinnati and Blake Snell will be on the mound for Los Angeles.
