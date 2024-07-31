Trade Analysis: What Pitcher Jakob Junis Brings to the Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds made a stunning trade sending Frankie Montas to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. They received two players, including Jakob Junis. The veteran reliever has been reliable.
Junis should be a ground ball pitcher that doesn’t walk people. That's something this Reds bullpen desperately needs more of.
He hasn't pitched a ton this season after being hit in the neck during batting practice back in April. He’s been decent in his first 26 innings, posting a 2.42 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP. Some underlying numbers point to Junis getting lucky and benefitting from good defense, so that will be something to watch.
Trade Analysis: What Reds Are Getting in Joey Wiemer
His 2023 campaign was really good. Junis moved to the bullpen (essentiall) full time last year. He pitched multiple innings in just about every one of the 40 appearances he made and held a 3.87 ERA with an elite walk rate and an above average strikeout rate.
Junis throws more sliders than anything and sports a league average ground ball rate because of it. His secondary pitch is his sinking fastball, again a ground ball inducer. He has a changeup but he throws it sparingly just to keep hitters off balance.
At the age of 31, this is Junis’ eighth season in the majors. He pitched for the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants before getting to Milwaukee.
The Reds also have the ability to retain him for next year. Junis has a mutual option for $8 million for 2025.
