Baseball Trade Values Praises Cincinnati Reds for Frankie Montas Trade With Milwaukee Brewers
CINCINNATI — The Reds traded Frankie Montas to the Brewers in exchange for outfielder Joey Wiemer and right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis.
Did they get the better end of the deal? Baseball Trade Values thinks so.
"The deal is accepted by our model, but as a major overpay by Milwaukee," they tweeted.
Montas had -$1.8 million of trade value in their algorithm. Wiemer had $6.8 million and Junis had -$3.2 million. The Reds also received $1 million in cash considerations.
The Reds might've sent Montas to the No. 1 team in their own division, but they were able to add two pieces with big league experience, including Wiemer, who flashed his potential last season and could be a long-term piece in Cincinnati.
