Inside The Reds

Trade Idea: Cincinnati Reds Could Upgrade Roster By Making Deal With Texas Rangers

The Reds could hit the rest button at third base with this Rangers trade

Jeff Carr

Sep 11, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers baseman Josh H. Smith (47) fields a ground ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers baseman Josh H. Smith (47) fields a ground ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds could satisfy a concern they have seemingly had this offseason with their third base position by making a trade with the Texas Rangers.

Having plenty of reasons to doubt the future of the hot corner, the Reds could trade for Josh Smith from the Rangers and hit the reset button. The 27-year old started to show signs of a breakout last year.

Smith played in his third season, though it was the first he played more than 90 games, and amassed 3.2 WAR, according to baseball reference. While his power was not super inspiring with a .394 slugging percentage, his on-base percentage of .337 and OPS+ of 110 were solid. He also was a decent defender, splitting time between third base and shortstop.

Smith is currently a super-utility player for Texas but could flourish with regular playing time. He has not yet hit arbitration, so he still has a few year of team control left after 2025 and would fit the Reds mold perfectly.

The cost is what would be intriguing. Some believe a guy like him with his potential could garner a player like Nick Lodolo in return, but I would be interested to see if Nick Krall could get a better deal.

Maybe sending a prospect like Chase Petty to the Rangers in exchange for Smith would get it done.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis