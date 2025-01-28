Trade Idea: Cincinnati Reds Could Upgrade Roster By Making Deal With Texas Rangers
The Cincinnati Reds could satisfy a concern they have seemingly had this offseason with their third base position by making a trade with the Texas Rangers.
Having plenty of reasons to doubt the future of the hot corner, the Reds could trade for Josh Smith from the Rangers and hit the reset button. The 27-year old started to show signs of a breakout last year.
Smith played in his third season, though it was the first he played more than 90 games, and amassed 3.2 WAR, according to baseball reference. While his power was not super inspiring with a .394 slugging percentage, his on-base percentage of .337 and OPS+ of 110 were solid. He also was a decent defender, splitting time between third base and shortstop.
Smith is currently a super-utility player for Texas but could flourish with regular playing time. He has not yet hit arbitration, so he still has a few year of team control left after 2025 and would fit the Reds mold perfectly.
The cost is what would be intriguing. Some believe a guy like him with his potential could garner a player like Nick Lodolo in return, but I would be interested to see if Nick Krall could get a better deal.
Maybe sending a prospect like Chase Petty to the Rangers in exchange for Smith would get it done.
