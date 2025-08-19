Unlikely Arms Team Up to Lock Down Reds’ Win Over Angels
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Brady Singer was hit early, but settled in to throw six strong innings, allowing just one run on six hits and a walk. He struck out four.
The usual suspects to throw the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings when the Reds are leading are Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan. However, those three have pitched a bunch lately.
"We were staying away from all three guys," Reds manager Terry Francona said postgame. "And for good reason."
The Reds turned to Connor Phillips to pitch in the seventh in his first appearance since being called back up. He gave up a hit and walked a batter, but tossed a scoreless inning.
In the eighth, Luis Mey got the first two batters he faced out, but then allowed a hit and a walk. Scott Barlow came in with runners on first and second and struck out Jo Adell to end the inning.
Barlow pitched the ninth as well and struck out three of the four batters he faced in the inning to secure the victory.
"It was cool," Barlow said. "Any opportunity to help the team regardless of the inning is always a pleasure, especially with how hard everyone has been working. Just to do your part and contribute in any way is fun."
The bullpen desperately needed some rest and Singer, Phillips, Mey, and Barlow helped them get an extra day's rest while also still securing a win.
The Reds improved to 66-60 on the season and now sit just one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can listen to Barlow, Francona, and Gavin Lux's postgame comments below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast