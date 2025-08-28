"We Got to Get After It" - Reds Manager Reacts to Dodgers Sweep, Playoff Push
The Cincinnati Reds were swept for the first time all season long on Wednesday, falling 6-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was their sixth loss in their last seven games.
Reds manager Terry Francona usually doesn't address the team after games except for rare occasions, but he made a point in his postgame comments to mention that he talked with the team after Wednesday's loss.
"I told our guys we can choose to make the next five weeks like the best five baseball weeks of our life, but we are going to have to remember everything we've talked about since day one," Francona said. "Learn from things that happen and then move on. Hopefully, get a little rest tomorrow and come back ready to go because we got to get after it."
The Reds scored just four runs in the three-game series against the Dodgers.
"I don't think they're pressing," Francona continued. I think that other team has some really good pitching and when they get you down in the count and you start chasing, that is what's going to happen."
The Reds are now just two games above .500 and they've fallen 4 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. They'll enjoy a much-needed off day on Thursday before hosting the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series at Great American Ball Park starting on Friday.
You can watch Francona's postgame comments below:
