What Went Wrong: Reds Manager Terry Francona Discusses Blown Lead, 6-4 Loss to Padres
The Cincinnati Reds blew a three-run lead on Saturday to fall 6-4 to the San Diego Padres.
Andrew Abbott got hit around a little bit, but battled to allow just one run over five innings. However, Lyon Richardson and Scott Barlow didn't have as much luck.
Barlow allowed a two-run home run in the sixth which cut the Cincinnati lead to 4-3.
In the seventh, Richardson allowed a three-run home run to Gavin Sheets which gave the Pades a 6-4 lead.
"Sometimes when you get to everyone before you want to," Reds manager Fracnona said. "They did a really good job against Abbott in the fourth and fifth innings. That got him out after the ffith. He's been going six or seven. Barlow got behind in the count and paid for it."
You can watch Francona's full postgame press conference below:
