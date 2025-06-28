Inside The Reds

What Went Wrong: Reds Manager Terry Francona Discusses Blown Lead, 6-4 Loss to Padres

The Reds blew a three-run lead on Friday.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lyon Richardson delivers the pitch in the seventh inning between Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
/ Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds blew a three-run lead on Saturday to fall 6-4 to the San Diego Padres.

Andrew Abbott got hit around a little bit, but battled to allow just one run over five innings. However, Lyon Richardson and Scott Barlow didn't have as much luck.

Barlow allowed a two-run home run in the sixth which cut the Cincinnati lead to 4-3.

In the seventh, Richardson allowed a three-run home run to Gavin Sheets which gave the Pades a 6-4 lead.

"Sometimes when you get to everyone before you want to," Reds manager Fracnona said. "They did a really good job against Abbott in the fourth and fifth innings. That got him out after the ffith. He's been going six or seven. Barlow got behind in the count and paid for it."

You can watch Francona's full postgame press conference below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

