Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Blow Three-Run Lead, Fall to San Diego Padres 6-4

A tough loss for the Reds on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott prepares to pitch in the third inning between Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott prepares to pitch in the third inning between Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 28, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (43-40) beat the San Diego Padres (45-39) on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Abbott Battled

On a day where he clearly didn't have his best stuff, Andrew Abbott battled and held the Padres to just one run through five innings. He gave up seven hits, walked two, and struck out four.

In the fourth inning after Rece Hinds misplayed a ball in right field that should have been caught, the Padres had the bases loaded with just one out. Abbott got Jake Cronenworth to line out to left field and Martin Maldonado to groundout on a nice play by Matt McLain to end the inning.

Tough Day for Bullpen

Scott Barlow came on in relief of Abbott in the sixth inning and gave up a two-run home run to cut the Reds lead to 4-3.

Lyon Richardson pitched the seventh and gave up a three-run home run to Gavin Sheets that gave the Padres a 6-4 lead.

Ian Gibaut pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Team Effort on Offense

It was a true team effort on offense, but after scoring four runs through five innings, the offense was held scoreless the rest of the game.

TJ Friedl was on base three times and drove in a run. Matt McLain had two hits and drove in a run. Gavin Lux had two hits and drove in a run and Tyler Stephenson added a sacrifice fly.

Friedl and Elly De La Cruz reached base in the ninth inning, but Spencer Steer struck out to end the game.

News and Notes

  • Cincinnati was 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
  • The Reds are 4-25 when allowing five runs or more.
  • The Reds are 3-31 when the opponent has more hits.
  • The Reds are 9-24 when they do not hit a home run.

Up Next

The Reds and Padres will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:10 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News