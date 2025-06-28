Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Blow Three-Run Lead, Fall to San Diego Padres 6-4
The Cincinnati Reds (43-40) fell to the San Diego Padres (45-39) on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Abbott Battled
On a day where he clearly didn't have his best stuff, Andrew Abbott battled and held the Padres to just one run through five innings. He gave up seven hits, walked two, and struck out four.
In the fourth inning after Rece Hinds misplayed a ball in right field that should have been caught, the Padres had the bases loaded with just one out. Abbott got Jake Cronenworth to line out to left field and Martin Maldonado to groundout on a nice play by Matt McLain to end the inning.
Tough Day for Bullpen
Scott Barlow came on in relief of Abbott in the sixth inning and gave up a two-run home run to cut the Reds lead to 4-3.
Lyon Richardson pitched the seventh and gave up a three-run home run to Gavin Sheets that gave the Padres a 6-4 lead.
Ian Gibaut pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
Team Effort on Offense
It was a true team effort on offense, but after scoring four runs through five innings, the offense was held scoreless the rest of the game.
TJ Friedl was on base three times and drove in a run. Matt McLain had two hits and drove in a run. Gavin Lux had two hits and drove in a run and Tyler Stephenson added a sacrifice fly.
Friedl and Elly De La Cruz reached base in the ninth inning, but Spencer Steer struck out to end the game.
News and Notes
- Cincinnati was 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds are 4-25 when allowing five runs or more.
- The Reds are 3-31 when the opponent has more hits.
- The Reds are 9-24 when they do not hit a home run.
Up Next
The Reds and Padres will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:10 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
