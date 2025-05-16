What Would the Cincinnati Reds Have to Offer as Sellers at the Trade Deadline?
After a rough series with the Chicago White Sox, some are wondering if the Cincinnati Reds are really buyers or if they should consider themselves sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline.
Let’s put aside which one the Reds are, for the moment, and just focus on how they would even go about being a seller at the deadline.
Traditionally, a team that is selling at the deadline is either beginning or in the middle of some sort of rebuild with every player available for some form of future value in prospects. These players would tend to be veterans on expiring contracts, or players near the end of their rookie contract but have one extra year of control so as to maximize value.
The veterans on expiring contracts are Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan, Taylor Rogers, and Connor Joe.
The players on their rookie contract with an extra year of control are Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Gavin Lux, and Santiago Espinal.
Stephenson, Singer, and Lux would most likely bring back the most talent in any trade. Of course the only one of those three that wouldn’t spark outrage amongst Reds fans could maybe be Singer, but even then there would be some serious questions asked.
Martinez likely would have a lesser return because he is still owed a lot of money the rest of the season, due to the qualifying offer.
There's also Austin Hays, but he hasn't been the picture of health to this point in the season.
It’s not likely that either of the relievers or the utility players would bring back a ton in a trade…so essentially being a seller would not amount to much for the Reds.
Yeah, I said I wouldn’t necessarily be making conclusions as to whether the Reds are buyers or sellers, but this breakdown has me believing that they really gain very little if they try to be sellers.
