Inside The Reds

What Would the Cincinnati Reds Have to Offer as Sellers at the Trade Deadline?

The Reds options to trade are few.

Jeff Carr

May 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts from the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
May 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts from the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a rough series with the Chicago White Sox, some are wondering if the Cincinnati Reds are really buyers or if they should consider themselves sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Let’s put aside which one the Reds are, for the moment, and just focus on how they would even go about being a seller at the deadline. 

Traditionally, a team that is selling at the deadline is either beginning or in the middle of some sort of rebuild with every player available for some form of future value in prospects. These players would tend to be veterans on expiring contracts, or players near the end of their rookie contract but have one extra year of control so as to maximize value.

The veterans on expiring contracts are Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan, Taylor Rogers, and Connor Joe.

The players on their rookie contract with an extra year of control are Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Gavin Lux, and Santiago Espinal.

Stephenson, Singer, and Lux would most likely bring back the most talent in any trade. Of course the only one of those three that wouldn’t spark outrage amongst Reds fans could maybe be Singer, but even then there would be some serious questions asked.

Martinez likely would have a lesser return because he is still owed a lot of money the rest of the season, due to the qualifying offer.

There's also Austin Hays, but he hasn't been the picture of health to this point in the season.

It’s not likely that either of the relievers or the utility players would bring back a ton in a trade…so essentially being a seller would not amount to much for the Reds.

Yeah, I said I wouldn’t necessarily be making conclusions as to whether the Reds are buyers or sellers, but this breakdown has me believing that they really gain very little if they try to be sellers.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis