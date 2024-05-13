Where Do Cincinnati Reds Players Rank in 'Bat Speed?'
Major League Baseball's recent decision to make "Bat Speed" statistics publicly available has added a new dimension to how fans and analysts perceive the game. Bat speed, as defined by MLB.com, represents the average speed across the top 90% of a player’s swings.
This statistic not only enhances our understanding of player capabilities but also changes how we evaluate hitting performance.
The Cincinnati Reds have notable figures in their lineup concerning bat speed this season. Leading the pack is Elly De La Cruz, a switch hitter, with an impressive average bat speed of 76.1 mph from the left side and 73.4 mph from the right. Following him is Will Benson, who stands out with a bat speed of 72.1 mph. These players are the only Reds to surpass the MLB average bat speed of 71.4 mph, highlighting their potential for power and efficiency at the plate.
Other notable mentions include:
Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 71.3 mph
Spencer Steer: 71.2 mph
Tyler Stephenson: 71.1 mph
Jake Fraley and Stuart Fairchild: 71.0 mph
Jeimer Candelario: 70.9 mph (Right) and 67.4 mph (Left)
To put these figures in broader context, Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees leads Major League Baseball with an astonishing average swing speed of 80.6 mph.
ESPN's Jeff Passan has noted that bat speed "is the sort of thing that’s going to change how people understand and evaluate hitting."
With this data, analysts can better quantify a player's ability to generate power and speed, which are crucial for hitting performance.
