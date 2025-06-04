"You May Have Seen a Grown Man Cry" - Francona, Others React to Friedl's Game-Saving Catch in Win vs Brewers
When Will Benson hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to give the Reds a two-run lead instead of a one-run lead, you felt pretty good about the Reds' chances to win.
That was, until Elly De La Cruz made a throwing error with two outs in the ninth which allowed the tying run to come to the plate.
On a 2-1 count, Milwaukee's Jake Bauers took an Emilio Pagan fastball deep to center field, but Reds' center fielder TJ Friedl leaped over the wall to rob the potential game-tying home run.
"Off the bat I knew it was hit pretty well so I just started tracking it," Friedl said postgame. "Once I started tracking it and I get to the warning track, I was like, I got a chance at this. I kind of just timed it up and it was meant to be. Good way to end the game."
Friedl said he's keeping the ball.
"I think I threw up in my mouth," Reds manager Terry Francona joked. "I am not even sure how to describe it....We couldn't tell if Friedl caught it, we were just going by his body language. You may have seen a grown man cry."
Reds' catcher Tyler Stephenson had high praise for his center fielder.
"I don't know, I've played with him a long time and I've seen some pretty cool stuff," Stephenson told Jim Day postgame. "They were out there yesterday robbing home runs. That was sick."
The Cincinnati win broke Milwaukee's eight-game winning streak.
You can see Francona, Friedl, Tyler Stephenson, and Greene's full interviews below:
