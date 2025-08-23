Cincinnati Red Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 22, 2025
Five games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Friday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (53-71) Lost 8-4
- Blake Dunn went 3-5 with a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base.
- Sal Stewart went 1-5.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-4.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a walk, and a run scored.
- Chase Petty pitched 2/3 of an inning with four hits allowed, five earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts. He falls to 4-10 on the season with a 5.83 ERA.
Chattanooga Lookouts (62-50) Lost 7-4 Game One
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-3 with a walk.
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with a double and a RBI.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-3 with a home run, a stolen base and two runs scored.
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-3 with a two-run home run.
Chattanooga Lookouts (62-51) Lost 3-2
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a stolen base and a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with two strikeouts.
- Cade Hunter went 2-3 with a solo home run and a double.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-3 with a RBI and a stolen base.
Dayton Dragons (39-75) Won 5-3
- Alexander Vargas went 1-4 with a double and a run scored.
- Carter Graham went 2-4 with a run scored.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Nester Lorant pitched six innings with three hits allowed, one run, two walks and seven strikeouts. Lorant earns his first win on the season.
Daytona Tortugas (56-62) Lost 7-1
- Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with a solo home run. He has homered in three straight games.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4.
- Mason Neville went 1-4 with a double.
- Kyle Henley went 1-4 with a stolen base, his 50th of the season.
- Cole Schoenwetter pitched four innings with three hits allowed, two walks and seven strikeouts.
