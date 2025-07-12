Cincinnati Red Minor League Recap: Top Performances From July 11, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday, one was canceled. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (39-52) Lost 6-0
- Rece Hiinds went 1-2 with two walks and a strikeout.
- Francisco Urbaez went 1-4 with two strikeouts.
- Ryan Vilade went 0-3 with a walk.
- Chse Petty gave up three home runs, six earned runs and seven hits in his five innings. He struck out five.
- Yosvir Zulueta allowed one hit in two innings, he struck out three.
- Blake Dunn went 2-4
Chattanooga Lookouts ( 46-35) Won 7-6
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a RBI.
- Jay Allen II went 1-5 with a three run home run and two strikeouts.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4 with a walk.
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-3 with a run scored and two walks.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-5 with a run scored and a strikeout.
- Leo Balcazar made his Double-A debut as a pinch hitter, he went 0-1.
- Drew Parrish pitches two and one third innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
- Trevor Kunci walked two in his two relief innings, but did not allow a hit,
Dayton Dragons (28-54) Game was canceled
Daytona Tortugas (40-44) Won 12-6
- Ovis Portes allowed six earned runs on six hits in two innings. He walked one and struck out two.
- Anthuan Valencia made his Low-A debut as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.
- Myles Smith went 1-3 with a home run, two walks, two runs scored, and two RBIs.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with two runs scored, a walk and a strikeout,
- Drew Davies went 2-4 with a double and four RBIs.
- Bernard Moon went 0-3 with a run scored.
- Ryan McCrystal went 3-5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
- Jacob Edwards pitched four innings in relief. He allowed two hits, one walk and struckout six.
ACL Reds (20-31) Lost 11-2
- Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Sheng-En Lin went 0-2 with a walk
- Yeycol Soriano went 2-4 with a homerun, two runs scored and a RBI.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with two strikeouts.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a walk.
- Buck Farmer allowed four hits in one and a thrid innings. He allowed two earned runs.
DSL Rojos (13-15) Won 9-7
- Moises Castillo pitched five innings allowing two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored, and two walks.
- Angel Salio went 1-3 with a RBI.
- Isaac Garcia went 1-3 with a double a run scored and a RBI.
- Diego Munoz went 2-4 with two RBIs, a double and a run scored.
- Dulger Nino pitched two innings, allowed 1 hit and struckout three.
DSL Reds (14-15) Won 6-5
- Adolfo Sanchez went 2-3 with three runs scored and a walk.
- Pablo Nunez went 3-5 with three runs scored.
- Naibel Mariano went 2-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
- Ryjeteri Merite pitched three innings, allowing one hit, two walks and struck out two.
- Luis Avila pitched one and two thirds innings, allowing no hits and stuck out two.
