Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 18, 2025
All seven Cincinnati Reds Minor League teams were back in action on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (40-54) Lost 3-1
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Rece Hinds went 2-3 with a walk.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4.
- Chase Petty pitched 5 innings, allowing two runs off two hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
- Connor Phillips pitched one inning, walking one and striking out two.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning, allowing one run off of one hit, two walks with one strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (46-38) Lost 16-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-5 with a stolen base.
- Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a run scored and a RBI.
- Austin Hendricks went 2-4 with a walk and a RBI.
- Cam collier went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Easton Sikorski pitched one and two third innings, allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (28-58) Lost 5-4
- Victor Acosta went 1-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-5 with a double.
- Jack Moss went 2-3 with a run scored and a RBI.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-5 with a RBI.
- Luke Hayden pitched five innings, allowing two hits, a run, three walks and three strikeouts.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-5 with a stolen base and a run scored.
Daytona Tortugas (41-45) Lost 8-6
- Alfredo Duno went 2-5 hit a home run, two RBI and three runs scored.
- Sammy stafura went 0-3 with a walk.
- Bernard Moon went 1-5 with a double and three RBI.
- Esmith Pineda went 3-5 with a run scored.
- Cole Schoenwetter pitched one and two third innings, allowing three runs off one hit and three walks.
ACL Reds (23-33) Won 5-1
- Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Shang-En Lin pitched four innings of one hit baseball with four strikeouts.
- Jalen Hairston went two for three with a stolen base, RBI, and two runs scored.
- Arnoldo Lantigua went 0-4.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3.
DSL Reds lead 5-0 Suspended Bottom 2 5-0 due to rain. Make up scheduled for August 11
- Adolfo Sanchez is 1-2 with a double, a run scored and a RBI.
- Jirvin Morillo is 2-2 with two RBIs.
DSL Rojos canceled due to rain
