Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 18, 2025

Sal Stewart and Hector Rodriguez make their Triple-A debuts.

Ricky Logan

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

All seven Cincinnati Reds Minor League teams were back in action on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (40-54) Lost 3-1

  • Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-3 with a walk.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4.
  • Chase Petty pitched 5 innings, allowing two runs off two hits, a walk and four strikeouts. 
  • Connor Phillips pitched one inning, walking one and striking out two. 
  • Zach Maxwell pitched one inning, allowing one run off of one hit, two walks with one strikeout. 

Chattanooga Lookouts (46-38) Lost 16-3

  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-5 with a stolen base. 
  • Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a run scored and a RBI. 
  • Austin Hendricks went 2-4 with a walk and a RBI. 
  • Cam collier went 0-4 with three strikeouts. 
  • Easton Sikorski pitched one and two third innings, allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. 

Dayton Dragons (28-58) Lost 5-4

  • Victor Acosta went 1-4. 
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-5 with a double. 
  • Jack Moss went 2-3 with a run scored and a RBI. 
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-5 with a RBI. 
  • Luke Hayden pitched five innings, allowing two hits, a run, three walks and three strikeouts. 
  • Carlos Jorge went 0-5 with a stolen base and a run scored. 

Daytona Tortugas (41-45) Lost 8-6

  • Alfredo Duno went 2-5 hit a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. 
  • Sammy stafura went 0-3 with a walk. 
  • Bernard Moon went 1-5 with a double and three RBI. 
  • Esmith Pineda went 3-5 with a run scored. 
  • Cole Schoenwetter pitched one and two third innings, allowing three runs off one  hit and three walks. 

ACL Reds (23-33) Won 5-1

  • Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with two strikeouts. 
  • Shang-En Lin pitched four innings of one hit baseball with four strikeouts. 
  • Jalen Hairston went two for three with a stolen base, RBI, and two runs scored. 
  • Arnoldo Lantigua went 0-4.  
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3. 

DSL Reds lead 5-0 Suspended Bottom 2 5-0 due to rain. Make up scheduled for August 11

  • Adolfo Sanchez is 1-2 with a double, a run scored and a RBI. 
  • Jirvin Morillo is 2-2 with two RBIs.

DSL Rojos canceled due to rain

RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

