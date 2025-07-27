Cincinnati Red Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 26th, 2025
There were six games played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Saturday. Here is how their top prospects performed.
Louisville Bats (44-57) Lost 11-9
- Sal Stewart went 4-4 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a home run, RBI and a walk.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a home run and a double. That was his first Triple-A home run.
- Chase Petty pitched four innings, allowed nine hits, eight runs, three walks with just one strikeout.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning, allowed who hits, a run, a walk and two strikeouts.
- Buck Farmer pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a walk with a strikeout.
- Blake Dunn went 1-5.
Chattanooga Lookouts (51-39) Won 4-3 Game 1
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a triple and a RBI.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- Cam Collier went 0-2 with a walk and two strikeouts.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with two RBIs.
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-3.
- Zach Willeman pitched six innings, allowed five hits, two runs, two walks and had seven strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (51-40) Lost 5-3 Game 2
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-3 with a double.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2.
- Jay Allen II went 1-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
- Cam Collier went 0-2 with a walk, run scored and two strikeouts.
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-3 with a home run and a RBI.
Dayton Dragons (30-62) Lost 4-1
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4
- Adam Serwinowski pitched four and one third innings, allowing three hits, three runs, five walks with six strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (43-50) Lost 12-7
- Tyson Lewis went 0-5.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base
- Alfredo Alcantara went 2-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Drew Davies went 1-3 with a run scored.
- Ovis Portes pitched three innings, allowed five hits, three runs, two walks with five strikeouts.
DSL Reds (20-18) Win 7-4 versus DSL Rojos (17-20)
- Pablo Nuñez went 1-2 with a double, two walks and a stolen base.
- Hansel Jimenez went 1-3 with two RBIs and two strikeouts.
- Naibel Mariano went 1-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts.
- Yojanser Calzado went 1-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and three stolen bases.
- Dony Aguilera pitched five innings, allowed three hits, no walks and struck out two. Season ERA is at 1.26 in 10 games, eight of them starts and 43 innings.
- Liberts Aponte went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Angel Salio went 1-3 with a run scored.
- Isaac Garcia went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Diego Muñoz went 0-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-2 with a RBI and a walk.
