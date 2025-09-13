Cincinnati Reds Minor League Club Advances in Playoffs
The Daytona Tortugas clinched their playoff series win versus the St. Lucie Mets on Friday, winning game three 2-0.
Outfielder Arnaldo Lantigua would lift a sacrifice fly to center to get the Tortugas on the board in the third inning. Third Baseman Alfredo Alcantara would go 2-4 with a solo home run in the seventh inning to give Daytona a 2-0 lead.
Outfielder Kyle Henley would reach base via a walk and steal two bases. He scored a run on the sacrifice fly. Mason Neville was 1-3, Ichiro Cano was 1-3, and Alfredo Duno was 1-3 with two walks. Reds' 2025 third-round pick.
Mason Morris would pitch three scoreless innings with a walk and two strikeouts. The Tortugas would only allow two hits on Friday. They will play Lakeland on Sunday.
