Cincinnati Reds Minor League Club Advances in Playoffs

This team is loaded with talent.

Ricky Logan

Daytona Tortugas' Alfredo Duno (16) runs to second during the game against the St. Lucie Mets at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
Daytona Tortugas' Alfredo Duno (16) runs to second during the game against the St. Lucie Mets at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. / Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Daytona Tortugas clinched their playoff series win versus the St. Lucie Mets on Friday, winning game three 2-0.

Outfielder Arnaldo Lantigua would lift a sacrifice fly to center to get the Tortugas on the board in the third inning. Third Baseman Alfredo Alcantara would go 2-4 with a solo home run in the seventh inning to give Daytona a 2-0 lead.

Outfielder Kyle Henley would reach base via a walk and steal two bases. He scored a run on the sacrifice fly. Mason Neville was 1-3, Ichiro Cano was 1-3, and Alfredo Duno was 1-3 with two walks. Reds' 2025 third-round pick.

Mason Morris would pitch three scoreless innings with a walk and two strikeouts. The Tortugas would only allow two hits on Friday. They will play Lakeland on Sunday.

Ricky Logan
