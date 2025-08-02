Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 1, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed.
Louisville Bats (46-60) Lost 7-3
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a double, RBI and two walks and a stolen base.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5 with a run scored.
- Zach Maxwell pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-2 with two walks and a run scored.
- Blake Dunn went 2-5.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-2 with a two run home run.
- Reiver Sanmartin pitched one inning, allowed three hits, two runs (one earned)
Chattanooga Lookouts (52-44) Lost 8-1
- Cam Collier went 0-2 with two walks.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with two walks.
- Jay Allen II went 2-4 with a home run and a RBI.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3 with a walk.
- Rubin Ibarra went 0-4.
- Joel Valdez pitched two innings, allowed two hits, one run and a walk.
- Thomas Farr pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (31-65) Lost 4-3
- Victor Acosta went 2-5 with a run scored.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-2 with two walks and a RBI.
- Ryan McCrystal went 0-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Brian Edgington pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowed two hits and two runs.
- Ariel Almonte went 0-4.
Daytona Tortugas (45-53) Lost 6-3
- Tyson Lewis went 2-5 with a double and a run scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 3-5 with a double.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-5
- Bernard Moon went 1-3 with two walks, a RBI and a run scored.
- Esmith Pineda went 1-4.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-1 with three walks and a run scored.
- Stephen Quigley pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed two hits, a run, no walks with two strikeouts.
DSL Reds (22-19) Won 8-7
- Yojanser Calzado went 3-5 with a triple, five RBIs and a walk.
- Diego Zambrano went 1-6 with a stolen base.
- Dony Aguilera pitched three innings, allowed six hits, three runs, two walks and had five strikeouts.
- Luis Avila pitched three innings, allowed one hit, one walk and had two strikeouts.
- Juan Brown went 0-5 with a walk and a run scored.
DSL Rojos (17-22) Lost 11-4
- Liberts Aponte went 0-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
- Angel Salio went 1-4 with a home run. The 17-year-old's first professional home run.
- Sandor Feliciano went 2-5 with a double.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3 with a triple, two walks and a run scored.
- Moises Castillo pitched four innings, allowed five hits, three runs, no walks and had three strikeouts.
