Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 12, 2025
There were six games scheduled to be played for the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (50-65) Won 6-4
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored.
- Rece Hinds went 1-5 with a two run home run.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-5 with a RBI.
- Connor Phillips pitched one inning with a walk and a strikeout.
- Blake Dunn went 1-5.
- Chase Petty pitched seven innings, allowed six hits, four runs, a walk with four strikeouts.
- Buck Farmer pitched a perfect ninth inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (POSTPONED)
Dayton Dragons (POSTPONED)
Daytona Tortugas (50-59) Won 7-6
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with two RBIs.
- Mason Neville went 1-3 with a double. His first extra-base-hit as a professional.
- Tyson Lewis went 0-4.
- Bernard Moon went 2-3 with a home run, RBI, walk, stolen base and three runs scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- Drew Davies went 1-2 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
DSL Reds (26-23) Lost 10-5
- Yojanser Calzado went 1-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored,
- Nayerich Waterfort went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.
- Jaset Martinez went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
DSL Rojos (22-25) Won 4-3
- Liberts Aponte went 0-3 with a walk.
- Angel Salio went 1-3 with a run scored. Has at least one hit in 23 out of his last 26 games.
- Isaac Garcia went 2-3 with a doubleand a RBI.
- Juan Caricipe went 2-3 with two stolen bases, and two runs scored.
- Iker Redona pitched three innings, allowing one walk with three strikeouts. His season ERA is at 0.99.
