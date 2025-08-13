Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 12, 2025

Solid outing by Chase Petty, Sal Stewart looks ready.

Ricky Logan

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There were six games scheduled to be played for the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (50-65) Won 6-4

  • Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-5 with a two run home run.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-5 with a RBI.
  • Connor Phillips pitched one inning with a walk and a strikeout.
  • Blake Dunn went 1-5.
  • Chase Petty pitched seven innings, allowed six hits, four runs, a walk with four strikeouts.
  • Buck Farmer pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (POSTPONED)

Dayton Dragons (POSTPONED)

Daytona Tortugas (50-59) Won 7-6

  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with two RBIs.
  • Mason Neville went 1-3 with a double. His first extra-base-hit as a professional.
  • Tyson Lewis went 0-4.
  • Bernard Moon went 2-3 with a home run, RBI, walk, stolen base and three runs scored.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
  • Drew Davies went 1-2 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.

DSL Reds (26-23) Lost 10-5

  • Yojanser Calzado went 1-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored,
  • Nayerich Waterfort went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.
  • Jaset Martinez went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.

DSL Rojos (22-25) Won 4-3

  • Liberts Aponte went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Angel Salio went 1-3 with a run scored. Has at least one hit in 23 out of his last 26 games.
  • Isaac Garcia went 2-3 with a doubleand a RBI.
  • Juan Caricipe went 2-3 with two stolen bases, and two runs scored.
  • Iker Redona pitched three innings, allowing one walk with three strikeouts. His season ERA is at 0.99.

Published
