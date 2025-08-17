Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 16, 2025
Eight games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Saturday. Here are the top performances from those games.
Louisville Bats (53-66) Won 6-3
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-5.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a double and a run scored. He has 13 doubles in 26 Triple-A games.
- Will Benson went 0-3 with two walks and a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 2-5 with a RBi, stolen base and a run scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a double, walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-3 with a double and a run scored.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning with a walk and two strikeouts.
- Lyon Richardson pitched 2 1/3 innings with two hits and two strikeouts.
- Buck Farmer pitched one inning with a strikeout. He has a 3.38 ERA in 11 games with five saves in Triple-A Louisville.
Chattanooga Lookouts (59-48) Won 5-4 Game One
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Leo Balcazar went 103 with a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 0-3.
- Jay Allen II went 2-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-2 with a sacrifice-fly RBI.
- Kevin Abel pitched five innings, allowed seven hits, two runs (one earned), a walk with three strikeouts.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with a strikeout to earn his 18th save. The 26-year-old has a 1.83 ERA in 39 1/3 innings this season.
Chattanooga Lookouts (60-48) Won 5-4 Game Two
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-3 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- Cam Collier went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Jay Allen II went 2-3 with a double, walk and two runs scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 2-3 with a RBI, walk and a run scored.
- Jack Rogers went 2-3 with three run home run.
- Drew Parrish pitched 2 1/3 innings allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and five strikeouts.
- Jose Acuna pitched two innings allowing one hit and a walk.
Dayton Dragons (34-75) Lost 3-0
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Johnny Ascanio went 1-4 with three strikeouts.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-2 with a walk.
- Ryan McCrystal went 0-3.
- Nestor Lorant pitched 3 2/3 innings with seven hits, three runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Lorant is 0-10 this season.
Daytona Tortugas (54-59) Won 9-4
- Kyle Henley went 1-4 with a stolen base and a run scored.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Mason Neville went 1-3 with a double, RBI, two walks and two runs scored.
- Kien Vu went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk.
- Esmith Pineda went 2-4 with a walk.
- Bernard Moon went 2-5 with a run scored.
- Drew Davies went 2-4 with a grand slam.
- Reynardo Cruz pitched five innings with three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.
DSL Reds (20-20) Lost 12-11
- Jasett Martinez went 3-4 with two doubles, a walk and four runs scored.
- Nayerich Waterfort went 1-5 with a RBI.
- Juan Brown went 1-5 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
DSL Reds (28-25) Lost 9-4
- Yojanser Calzado went 1-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Jaset Martinez went 1-4 with two RBIs.
- Qyshawn Legito went 2-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
DSL Rojos (22-28) Lost 12-7
- Jose Martinez went 1-2 with two walks and a run scored.
- Liberts Aponte went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Isaac Garcia went 0-3 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3 with a RBI, walk, stolen base and a run scored.
- Julio Pinales pitched 2/3 of an inning with a strikeout.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast