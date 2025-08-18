Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 17, 2025
Four games were played amongst the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Sunday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Notable Roster Moves:
- Outfielder Will Benson and right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips were recalled from Triple-A Louisville to Cincinnati.
- Left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa was optioned down to Triple-A Louisville following the game on August 16th.
- Outfielder Jake Fraley was designated for assignment,
- Left Handed Pitcher Wade Miley was returned from his rehab assignment following soreness after his rehab start on Friday night
Louisville Bats (53-67) Lost 6-5
- Chase Petty pitched five innings allowing four hits, two earned runs, two walks with six strikeouts.
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with two RBIs and a walk.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a double and a RBI.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Zach Maxwell pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit, one run, one walk and a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (60-49) Lost 4-1
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
- Cam Collier went 0-3 with three strikeouts.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-3. with three strikeouts.
- Austin Callahan went 1-3 with a double and a RBI.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4.
- Jack Rogers 1-3 with a double and a run scored.
- Easton Sikorski pitched two innings with three strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (35-75) Won 4-1
- Johnny Ascanio went 2-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a stolen base and two RBIs.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with two strikeouts.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4 with a solo home run.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
- Nick Sando pitched six innings allowing four hits, one run, one walk with five strikeouts.
- Jonah Hurney pitched two innings allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (55-59) Won 8-7
- Kyle Henley went 3-5 with a double, a RBI and a run scored. Henley hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the nineth inning.
- Kein Vu went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a three-run home run and a walk.
- Mason Neville went 0-4.
- Ichiro Cano went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Rafhlmil Torres went 2-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base in his Single-A debut.
