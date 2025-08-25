Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 24, 2025
Four games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Sunday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (55-71) Won 5-2
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a double and a run scored.
- Edwin Rios went 2-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a double and two RBIs.
- Adam Plutko pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one run, two walks, with two strikeouts.
- Luis Mey pitched one inning with a strikeout.
- Buck Farmer pitched one inning with a strikeout, earning his sixth save.
Chattanooga Lookouts (62-53) Lost 9-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with a double, RBI, and a run scored.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 3-5 with an RBI.
- Cam Collier went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-4 with a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-4 with an RBI.
Dayton Dragons (41-75) Won 3-2
- Peyton Stovall went 1-4 with a double, RBI, walk, stolen base, and a run scored.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-2.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-2 with a walk and a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3.
- Ryan McCrystal went 1-4.
- TJ Antone pitched 1 2/3 innings with three hits and three strikeouts.
- Brody Jessee pitched one inning with a hit and run allowed.
Daytona Tortugas (Canceled)
-----
