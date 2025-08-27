Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 26, 2025
It was a huge night down on the farm on Tuesday. See how the Reds' top prospects performed below:
Louisville Bats (56-71) Won 7-0
- Blake Dunn went 1-4.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with his fifth home run of the season.
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with his 10th home run since being promoted.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-3 with a double and his 16th home run of the season.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 3-3 with a double, triple, and his 9th home run.
- Jose Franco pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
- Lyon Richardson tossed a scoreless inning.
- Buck Farmer tossed a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts 63-53) Won 4-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a walk.
- Cam Collier went 2-3 with his first home run since being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with two walks.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4.
- Jay Allen II went 3-5 with a double and a stolen base.
Dayton Dragons (42-75) Won 7-2
- Peyton Stovall went 3-4 with a double, a home run, and a walk.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-5.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confian went 1-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
- Luke Hayden gave up two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
Daytona Tortugas (58-62) Won 7-4
- Kyle Henley went 2-4 with his 51st stolen base of the season.
- Kien Vu went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with two doubles.
- Tyson Lewis went 0-3 with a walk.
- Mason Neville went 1-3.
- Drew Davies went 2-4.
- JeanPierre Ortiz gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
