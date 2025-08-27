Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 26, 2025

Sal Stewart continues to destroy Triple-A pitching.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (84) hits a homer in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. Reds won 8-1.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (84) hits a homer in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. Reds won 8-1. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a huge night down on the farm on Tuesday. See how the Reds' top prospects performed below:

Louisville Bats (56-71) Won 7-0

  • Blake Dunn went 1-4.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with his fifth home run of the season.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-3 with his 10th home run since being promoted.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-4.
  • Ryan Vilade went 2-3 with a double and his 16th home run of the season.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 3-3 with a double, triple, and his 9th home run.
  • Jose Franco pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
  • Lyon Richardson tossed a scoreless inning.
  • Buck Farmer tossed a scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts 63-53) Won 4-3

  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a walk.
  • Cam Collier went 2-3 with his first home run since being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with two walks.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4.
  • Jay Allen II went 3-5 with a double and a stolen base.

Dayton Dragons (42-75) Won 7-2

  • Peyton Stovall went 3-4 with a double, a home run, and a walk.
  • Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Anthony Stephan went 1-5.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with a walk.
  • Yerlin Confian went 1-4.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-4.
  • Luke Hayden gave up two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.

Daytona Tortugas (58-62) Won 7-4

  • Kyle Henley went 2-4 with his 51st stolen base of the season.
  • Kien Vu went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with two doubles.
  • Tyson Lewis went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Mason Neville went 1-3.
  • Drew Davies went 2-4.
  • JeanPierre Ortiz gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors