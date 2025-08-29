Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 28, 2025

10 game winning streak for Dayton. Three home runs for Daytona.

Ricky Logan

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Four games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here were their top performances:

Louisville Bats (57-72) Lost 2-0

  • Sal Stewart went 1-4.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-3.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a double.
  • Chase Petty pitched four innings with three hits allowed, two earned runs, six walks and three strikeouts.
  • Levi Jordan went 1-3 with a triple.
  • Yosver Zulueta pitched two innings with a walk and three strikeouts.
  • Lyon Richardson pitched one inning with a walk and a strikeouts.

Chattanooga Lookouts (65-54) Won 5-3

  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-4 with a sacrifice-fly RBI and a run scored.
  • Cam Collier went 3-5 with two RBIs.
  • Austin Hendrick went 2-5 with a double and a run scored.
  • Jarred Lyons pitched five innings with six hits, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts.
  • Jay Allen II went 2-5.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 2-5 with a solo home run and double.
  • Austin Callahan went 2-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.
  • Trevor Kuncl pitched a scoreless inning with a walk, earning his 20th save of the season.

Dayton Dragons (44-75) Won 3-1

  • Peyton Stovall went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a run scored.
  • Carter Graham went 1-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Jack Moss went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
  • Alexander Vargas went 1-3 with a RBI and a walk.
  • Diego Omana went 1-4 with a double and a run scored.
  • Nestor Lorant pitched six innings with six hits allowed, one run, no walks and four strikeouts. He finishes August 2-2 with a 3.65 ERA in five starts. In 24 2/3 innings, he had 24 strikeouts to eight walks. After starting the year 0-10, Lorant has won his last two outings.

Daytona Tortugas (60-62) Won 5-3

  • Tyson Lewis went 3-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. Lewis hit a single 116 MPH off the bat.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a solo home run and a walk.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a solo home run.
  • Kien Vu went 1-4 with a two-run home run.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and an RBI.
  • Mason Neville went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
  • Cole Schoenwetter pitched four innings with a hit allowed and three strikeouts.

