Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 28, 2025
Four games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here were their top performances:
Louisville Bats (57-72) Lost 2-0
- Sal Stewart went 1-4.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a double.
- Chase Petty pitched four innings with three hits allowed, two earned runs, six walks and three strikeouts.
- Levi Jordan went 1-3 with a triple.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched two innings with a walk and three strikeouts.
- Lyon Richardson pitched one inning with a walk and a strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (65-54) Won 5-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4 with a sacrifice-fly RBI and a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 3-5 with two RBIs.
- Austin Hendrick went 2-5 with a double and a run scored.
- Jarred Lyons pitched five innings with six hits, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts.
- Jay Allen II went 2-5.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-5 with a solo home run and double.
- Austin Callahan went 2-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched a scoreless inning with a walk, earning his 20th save of the season.
Dayton Dragons (44-75) Won 3-1
- Peyton Stovall went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Carter Graham went 1-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Jack Moss went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Alexander Vargas went 1-3 with a RBI and a walk.
- Diego Omana went 1-4 with a double and a run scored.
- Nestor Lorant pitched six innings with six hits allowed, one run, no walks and four strikeouts. He finishes August 2-2 with a 3.65 ERA in five starts. In 24 2/3 innings, he had 24 strikeouts to eight walks. After starting the year 0-10, Lorant has won his last two outings.
Daytona Tortugas (60-62) Won 5-3
- Tyson Lewis went 3-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. Lewis hit a single 116 MPH off the bat.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a solo home run and a walk.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a solo home run.
- Kien Vu went 1-4 with a two-run home run.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and an RBI.
- Mason Neville went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Cole Schoenwetter pitched four innings with a hit allowed and three strikeouts.
