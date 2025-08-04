Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 3, 2025

Hunter Greene rehab start in Louisville.

Ricky Logan

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
In this story:

Three games were played for the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Sunday. Chattanooga was canceled due to rain. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (48-60) Won 3-2

  • Hunter Greene pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowed three hits, two unearned runs, one walk with seven strikeouts in his second rehab start in Louisville. 
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a solo home run and a double. 
  • Buck Farmer pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout. 
  • Rece Hinds went 1-4. 
  • Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a RBI. 
  • Connor Phillips pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout. 
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a double. 
  • Zach Maxwell pitched one inning with two walks and two strikeouts. 

Chattanooga Lookouts Canceled due to rain

Dayton Dragons (32-66) Lost 7-5

  • Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a stolen base. He now has 32 on the season. 
  • Anthony Stephan went 1-5. 
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored. 
  • Ariel Almonte went 1-4 with a two run home run. 
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-2 with two walks and a run scored. 
  • Nester Lorant pitched four innings, allowed seven hits, six runs (five earned) with two walks and two strikeouts. 

Daytona Tortugas (46-55) Lost 9-5

  • Tyson Lewis went 1-3. 
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 1-1 with a home run and a walk. 
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. 
  • Esmith Pineda went 0-5. 
  • Gabe Starks pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

