Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 3, 2025
Three games were played for the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Sunday. Chattanooga was canceled due to rain. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (48-60) Won 3-2
- Hunter Greene pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowed three hits, two unearned runs, one walk with seven strikeouts in his second rehab start in Louisville.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a solo home run and a double.
- Buck Farmer pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Connor Phillips pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a double.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning with two walks and two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts Canceled due to rain
Dayton Dragons (32-66) Lost 7-5
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a stolen base. He now has 32 on the season.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-5.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-4 with a two run home run.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-2 with two walks and a run scored.
- Nester Lorant pitched four innings, allowed seven hits, six runs (five earned) with two walks and two strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (46-55) Lost 9-5
- Tyson Lewis went 1-3.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-1 with a home run and a walk.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- Esmith Pineda went 0-5.
- Gabe Starks pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts
