Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 5, 2025
There were seven games between the Reds' Minor League affiliates on Tuesday. Triple-A Louisville was postponed due to weather. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (48-60) Postponed due to rain. Double header Wednesday.
Chattanooga Lookouts (53-45) Lost 6-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.
- Cam Collier went 0-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 2-4.
- Easton Sikorski pitched two innings allowing a walk.
Dayton Dragons (32-67) Lost 6-0
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a double.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-3.
Daytona Tortugas (41-45) Lost 6-1 Game 1
- Tyson Lewis went 0-3.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3.
- Bernard Moon went 0-3.
- Alfedo Alcantara went 2-4
Daytona Tortugas (41-46) Lost 6-3 Game 2
- Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with two walks, a RBI and a run scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3 with two RBIs
DSL Reds (24-20) Won 17-1
- Nayerich Waterfort went 6-6 with two doubles, two RBIs and 4 runs scored.
- Juan Brown went 2-5 with a RBI and two runs scored.
- Diorland Zambrano went 2-5 with two RBIs, a walk and three suns scored.
- Jaset Martinez went 2-4 with four RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- Yojanser Calzado 3-4 with a RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored.
DSL Rojos (18-24) Won 3-2
- Liberts Aponte went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Angel Salio went 2-4 with his sixth triple of the season.
- Isaac Garcia went 0-4.
- Diego Muñoz went 2-4 with two runs scored.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-4 with a RBI and a stolen base.
- Iker Redona pitched three innings, allowed two runs off two hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
