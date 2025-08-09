Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 8, 2025
There were seven games between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (48-64) Lost 7-2
- Hunter Greene pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed two hits (both home runs), five earned runs, three walks with seven strikeouts.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a double. Stewart was just announced as the Reds' number one prospect on MLB Pipeline.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a run scored.
- Will Benson went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with an RBI.
- Christian Encarnaion-Strand went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning with a walk and two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (54-47) Won 1-0
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Trevor Kunci pitched a perfect inning.
- Cam Collier went 0-4.
- Ruben Ibarra went 2-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a double.
Dayton Dragons (33-69) Lost 6-1
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with two walks.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-5 with two strikeouts.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a walk and two strikeouts.
- Ryan McCrystal went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-4 with three strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (47-59) Lost 5-0
- Sheng-En Lin made his Low-A debut, pitching four shutout innings with a walk and four strikeouts.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
- Mason Neville went 1-4. His first professional hit.
- Bernard Moon went 2-3 with a stolen base.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3 with a walk.
DSL Reds (25-20) Wont 12-5
- Juan Brown went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Nayerich Waterfort went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Omar Guadamuz went 2-3 with a double, triple, stolen base, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Dony Aguilera pitched four innings, allowed four hits, two runs, two walks with five strikeouts.
DSL Rojos (19-24) Won 4-3 Game 1
- Liberts Aponte went 0-4 with a run scored.
- Angel Salio went 1-3 with a triple, RBI and a run scored.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Moises Castillo pitched five innings with four hits, two runs, and seven strikeouts.
DSL Rojos (20-24) Won 12-5 Game 2
- Angel Salio went 0-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Liberts Aponte went 2-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
- Diego Muńoz went 2-2 with two walks, a RBI, and a run scored.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-3 with a RBI.
- Johan Cabeza pitched three innings, with a walk and three strikeouts.
