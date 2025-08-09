Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 8, 2025

Jul 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
There were seven games between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (48-64) Lost 7-2

  • Hunter Greene pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed two hits (both home runs), five earned runs, three walks with seven strikeouts.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a double. Stewart was just announced as the Reds' number one prospect on MLB Pipeline.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a run scored.
  • Will Benson went 1-4 with a run scored.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-4 with an RBI.
  • Christian Encarnaion-Strand went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
  • Zach Maxwell pitched one inning with a walk and two strikeouts.

Chattanooga Lookouts (54-47) Won 1-0

  • Jay Allen II went 0-4.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
  • Trevor Kunci pitched a perfect inning.
  • Cam Collier went 0-4.
  • Ruben Ibarra went 2-3 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Austin Hendrick went 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a double.

Dayton Dragons (33-69) Lost 6-1

  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with two walks.
  • Anthony Stephan went 1-5 with two strikeouts.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a walk and two strikeouts.
  • Ryan McCrystal went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
  • Ariel Almonte went 1-4 with three strikeouts.

Daytona Tortugas (47-59) Lost 5-0

  • Sheng-En Lin made his Low-A debut, pitching four shutout innings with a walk and four strikeouts.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4.
  • Mason Neville went 1-4. His first professional hit.
  • Bernard Moon went 2-3 with a stolen base.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3 with a walk.

DSL Reds (25-20) Wont 12-5

  • Juan Brown went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
  • Nayerich Waterfort went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Omar Guadamuz went 2-3 with a double, triple, stolen base, two RBIs and a run scored.
  • Dony Aguilera pitched four innings, allowed four hits, two runs, two walks with five strikeouts.

DSL Rojos (19-24) Won 4-3 Game 1

  • Liberts Aponte went 0-4 with a run scored.
  • Angel Salio went 1-3 with a triple, RBI and a run scored.
  • Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Moises Castillo pitched five innings with four hits, two runs, and seven strikeouts.

DSL Rojos (20-24) Won 12-5 Game 2

  • Angel Salio went 0-4 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Liberts Aponte went 2-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
  • Diego Muńoz went 2-2 with two walks, a RBI, and a run scored.
  • Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-3 with a RBI.
  • Johan Cabeza pitched three innings, with a walk and three strikeouts.

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He's the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

