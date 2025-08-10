Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 9, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates played on Saturday. Here is how each team's top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (48-65) Lost 5-2
- Blake Dunn went 1-5 with a RBI and three strikeouts.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a double and a walk.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a home run.
- Lyon Richardson pitched two innings, allowed three hits, two runs, a walk with a strikeout.
- Will Benson went 2-4 with a walk.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-5.
- Connor Joe went 0-2 with a walk.
- Ryan Villade went 0-3 with a walk.
- Connor Phillips pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowed one hit, one walk with three strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (55-47) Won 9-3
- Jay Allen II went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.
- Ruben Ibarra went 2-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
- Cam Collier went 0-3 with two walks and two strikeouts and a run scored.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-3 with two RBIs and a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4
- Austin Callahan went 2-3 with a walk, RBI and three runs scored
Dayton Dragons (34-69) Won 2-1
- Carlos Jorge went 2-3 with a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
- Anthony Stephan went 2-4 with a solo home run. He is batting .346 in August, and .309 over his 10 game hitting streak.
- Yerlin Confidan went 3-4 with a double and a run scored.
- Nester Lorant pitched five innings, allowed one hit, three walks and six strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (48-59) Wont 10-1
- Mason Neville went 1-4 with a walk, RBI and a run scored. He just missed his first professional home run, but recorded his first RBI.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-1 with two walks and two runs scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with a walk and four strikeouts.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-2 with a home run and three RBIs.
- Bernard Moon went 2-5 with a home run, three RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored.
- Ovis Portes pitched three innings, allowed one hit, two walks and struck-out three.
DSL Reds (26-20) Won 11-6
- Nayerich Waterfort went 2-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored.
- Diorland Zambrano went 3-6 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
- Juan Brown went 2-3 with a RBI.
- Ryjeteri Merite pitched three innings, allowed one hit with seven strikeouts. His ERA on the season is at 0.89
DSL Rojos (20-25) Lost 13-9
- Jose Martinez had four walks.
- Liberts Aponte went 2-5 with a double and two RBIs. The Reds' 15th-ranked prospect is batting .296 with a .900 OPS in August.
- Isaac Garcia went 1-4 with a run scored.
