Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 13, 2025
There were four Reds Minor League affiliates in action on Sunday.. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (40-53) Won 7-2
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a double, two runs scored and a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4 with a walk.
- Fancisco Urbaez went 2-5 with home run and a double with three RBIs.
- Blake Dunn went 2-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Carson Spiers pitched three and two thirds innings with one hit, four walks and five strikeouts.
- Connor Phillips pitched one inning with one hit allowed, a walk and a strikeout.
- Luis Mey pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (46-37) Lost 8-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-3 with a run scored.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-5 with a solo home run.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-3 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4 with three strikeouts and a walk.
- Cam Collier went 3-3 with two walks and a run scored.
Dayton Dragons (28-57) Lost 8-3
- Nester Lorant allowed 10 hits in four innings. Seven runs with six of them being earned, two walks and one strikeout.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-5 with a double.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-5 with three strikeouts.
- Jack Moss went 1-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a RBI.
Daytona (Suspended) 0-0 Bottom of the Second for Daytona with the bases loaded and two outs.
