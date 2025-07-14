Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 13, 2025

Luis Mey has allowed just one hit in July.

Ricky Logan

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
There were four Reds Minor League affiliates in action on Sunday.. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (40-53) Won 7-2

  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a double, two runs scored and a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Fancisco Urbaez went 2-5 with home run and a double with three RBIs.
  • Blake Dunn went 2-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
  • Carson Spiers pitched three and two thirds innings with one hit, four walks and five strikeouts.
  • Connor Phillips pitched one inning with one hit allowed, a walk and a strikeout.
  • Luis Mey pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

Chattanooga Lookouts (46-37) Lost 8-2

  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-3 with a run scored.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-5 with a solo home run.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-5.
  • Austin Hendrick went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 0-4 with three strikeouts and a walk.
  • Cam Collier went 3-3 with two walks and a run scored.

Dayton Dragons (28-57) Lost 8-3

  • Nester Lorant allowed 10 hits in four innings. Seven runs with six of them being earned, two walks and one strikeout.
  • Carlos Jorge went 1-5 with a double.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-5 with three strikeouts.
  • Jack Moss went 1-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a RBI.

Daytona (Suspended) 0-0 Bottom of the Second for Daytona with the bases loaded and two outs.

Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

