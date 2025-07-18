Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 17, 2025
The Dominican Summer League were the only two teams in action in the Reds farm system on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
DSL Reds (17-16) Won 14-3
- Ryjeteri Merite pitched two innings, allowing two hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
- Jhan Almeida pitched three innings, allowing three hits, no walks and a strikeout.
- Adolfo Sanchez went 3-5 with a double, a triple, a stolen base, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- Diorland Zambrano went 3-4 with walk and three runs scored.
- Nayerich Waterfort went 2-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.
- Naibel Mariano went 1-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
- Pablo Nunez went 0-4 with two RBIs
DSL Rojos (15-17) Won 11-2
- Liberts Aponte went 2-5 with a home run, four RBIs, and a run scored.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 2-4 with a double, two walks, a RBI and two runs scored.
- Deinis Chourio went 2-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three runs scored and a RBI.
- Angel Salio went 2-4 two walks, three stolen bases, two runs scored and a RBI.
- Diego Munoz went 3-5 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Moises Castillo pitched two innings, allowed no hits, two walks and struck out three.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast