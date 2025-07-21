Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 20, 2025

Sal Stewart had a great game in Louisville.

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (84) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (84) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Four Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Sunday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (41-55) Lost 6-1

  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
  • Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a solo home run.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4.
  • Blake Dunn went 2-3 with a walk.
  • Ryan Vilade went 1-5.
  • Connor Phillips pitched 1 inning, allowing two his, three runs with a strikeout.
  • Brian Van Belle pitched five innings, allowing five hits, two runs, no walks and two strikeouts.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-4.

Chattanooga Lookouts (47-39) Lost 4-3

  • Austin Hendrick went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 3-5 with a double, stolen base and two runs scored.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-3 with a RBI.
  • Cam Collier went 1-3 with a RBI and a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a RBI.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with two strikeouts.

Dayton Dragons (Game Canceled)

Daytona Tortugas (41-47) Lost 9-3

  • Sammy Stafura went 2-3 with a double, a walk and a RBI.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with two walks, a run scored and two strikeouts.
  • Bernard Moon went 0-3 with a RBI.
  • Esmith Pineda went 0-2 with a walk and a RBI.
  • Ovis Portes pitched three and two thirds innings with two hits, one earned run, five walks and two strikeouts.

Ricky Logan
