Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 22, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (42-55) Won 9-4
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a three run home run, five RBIs and two runs scored.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Buck Farmer pitched one and one third innings, allowing two hits and one run.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning, walked three and struck out one.
- Blake Dunn went 0-5 with three strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (48-39) Won 6-5
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-5.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Cam Collier went 2-5 with two doubles and a RBI.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-4 with a two run home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
- Ruben Ibarra went 2-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBIs and three strikeouts.
- Easton Sikorski pitched one and one third innings, allowed one hit and no runs.
Dayton Dragons (28-60) Lost 9-2
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4 with a stolen base.
- Ariel Almonte went 2-4.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with stolen base.
Daytona Tortugas (42-47) Won 6-1
- Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4.
- Bernard Moon went 2-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Ryan McCrystal went 1-5 with two RBIs.
- JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings, allowed one hit, one run, one walk and struck out two.
DSL Reds (18-17) Lost 9-7
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-5 with a RBI.
- Pablo Nunez went 1-3 with three walks, three stolen bases and two runs scored.
- Naibel Mariano went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored
DSL Rojos (16-18) Lost 13-0
- Liberts Aponte went 0-4.
- Angel Salio went 2-4.
- Isaac Garcia went 2-4.
