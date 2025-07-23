Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 22, 2025

Cam Collier with a nice bounce back game.

Ricky Logan

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Six Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (42-55) Won 9-4

  • Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a three run home run, five RBIs and two runs scored.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a RBI.
  • Buck Farmer pitched one and one third innings, allowing two hits and one run.
  • Zach Maxwell pitched one inning, walked three and struck out one.
  • Blake Dunn went 0-5 with three strikeouts.

Chattanooga Lookouts (48-39) Won 6-5

  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-5.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with two walks and a stolen base.
  • Cam Collier went 2-5 with two doubles and a RBI.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 2-4 with a two run home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
  • Ruben Ibarra went 2-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBIs and three strikeouts.
  • Easton Sikorski pitched one and one third innings, allowed one hit and no runs.

Dayton Dragons (28-60) Lost 9-2

  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-4 with a stolen base.
  • Ariel Almonte went 2-4.
  • Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with stolen base.

Daytona Tortugas (42-47) Won 6-1

  • Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-4.
  • Bernard Moon went 2-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
  • Ryan McCrystal went 1-5 with two RBIs.
  • JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings, allowed one hit, one run, one walk and struck out two.

DSL Reds (18-17) Lost 9-7

  • Adolfo Sanchez went 1-5 with a RBI.
  • Pablo Nunez went 1-3 with three walks, three stolen bases and two runs scored.
  • Naibel Mariano went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored

DSL Rojos (16-18) Lost 13-0

  • Liberts Aponte went 0-4.
  • Angel Salio went 2-4.
  • Isaac Garcia went 2-4.

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

