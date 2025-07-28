Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 27th, 2025
Three Cincinnati Reds Minor League affliates played on Sunday, one game was canceled. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (45-57) Won 8-4
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two strikeouts.
- Blake Dunn went 2-5 with a stolen base and a run scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4.
- Rece Hinds went 0-3 with two walks and a run scored.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched one and one third innings, walked one with two strikeouts,
- Connor Phillips pitched one inning with a walk and two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (54-40) Won 11-10
- Edwin Arroyo went 3-6 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.
- Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored.
- Cam Collier went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- Jay Allen II went 2-5 with two runs scored.
Dayton Dragons (CANCELED)
Daytona Tortugas (43-51) Lost 9-5
- Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a two stolen bases, a RBI and two walks.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4 with a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, a RBI, and a run scored.
- Bernard Moon went 1-3 with a walk and a RBI.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-1 with two walks, and two runs scored.
- JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings, allowed five hits, one earned run, no walks with three strikeouts.
