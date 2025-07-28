Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 27th, 2025

Here is what happened down on the farm on Sunday.

Ricky Logan

Jul 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three Cincinnati Reds Minor League affliates played on Sunday, one game was canceled. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (45-57) Won 8-4

  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two strikeouts.
  • Blake Dunn went 2-5 with a stolen base and a run scored.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-4.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-3 with two walks and a run scored.
  • Yosver Zulueta pitched one and one third innings, walked one with two strikeouts,
  • Connor Phillips pitched one inning with a walk and two strikeouts.

Chattanooga Lookouts (54-40) Won 11-10

  • Edwin Arroyo went 3-6 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.
  • Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored.
  • Cam Collier went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
  • Jay Allen II went 2-5 with two runs scored.

Dayton Dragons (CANCELED)

Daytona Tortugas (43-51) Lost 9-5

  • Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a two stolen bases, a RBI and two walks.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, a RBI, and a run scored.
  • Bernard Moon went 1-3 with a walk and a RBI.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4 with three strikeouts.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 0-1 with two walks, and two runs scored.
  • JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four innings, allowed five hits, one earned run, no walks with three strikeouts.

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

