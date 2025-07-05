Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 4, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (36-49) Lost 8-1
- Connor Joe went 0-3.
- Francisco Urbaez went 1-4.
- Blake Dunn went 0-2 with a walk.
- Brian Van Belle gave up five runs on eight hits in three innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
- Yosver Zulueta gave up two hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
- Zach Maxwell struck out a batter and walked a batter in a scoreless inning.
- Joe La Sorsa gave up one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (42-33) Won 8-7
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a double.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4 with a walk.
- Cam Collier went 0-3 with two walks.
- Jay Allen II went 1-5 with a double.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-2 with two walks.
- Austin Hendrick went 4-4 with two home runs and a walk.
- Jose Acuna did not record an out. He gave up four runs on one hit and walked three.
Dayton Dragons (26-52) Won 5-1
- Anthony Stephan went 1-5 with his third home run of the season.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-5 with a stolen base.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with three walks.
Daytona Tortugas (36-42) Lost 6-2
- Sammy Stafura went 0-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
- Esmith Pineda went 2-3 with a walk.
- Drew Davies went 0-2 with a walk.
- Cole Schoenwetter gave up four runs on two hits in one inning of work. He walked three a struck out a batter.
- David Lorduy gave up one unearned run on three hits in four innings of work. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.
DSL Reds (12-12) Won 8-6
- Jirvin Morillo went 1-4 with a walk.
- Enmanuel Talavera gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
DSL Rojos (11-12) Won 14-0
- Wanderly De La Druz went 0-4.
- Liberts Aponte went 1-3 with a walk.
- Angel Salio went 1-3 with a double.
