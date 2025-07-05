Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 4, 2025

What a night for Austin Hendrick!

Greg Kuffner

Tortugas Austin Hendrick at bat during opening game at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Friday, April 8, 2022. Tortugas Opener28
Tortugas Austin Hendrick at bat during opening game at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Friday, April 8, 2022. Tortugas Opener28 / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (36-49) Lost 8-1

  • Connor Joe went 0-3.
  • Francisco Urbaez went 1-4.
  • Blake Dunn went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Brian Van Belle gave up five runs on eight hits in three innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
  • Yosver Zulueta gave up two hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
  • Zach Maxwell struck out a batter and walked a batter in a scoreless inning.
  • Joe La Sorsa gave up one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Chattanooga Lookouts (42-33) Won 8-7

  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-5.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a double.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Cam Collier went 0-3 with two walks.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-5 with a double.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Austin Hendrick went 4-4 with two home runs and a walk.
  • Jose Acuna did not record an out. He gave up four runs on one hit and walked three.

Dayton Dragons (26-52) Won 5-1

  • Anthony Stephan went 1-5 with his third home run of the season.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-5.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 2-5 with a stolen base.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with three walks.

Daytona Tortugas (36-42) Lost 6-2

  • Sammy Stafura went 0-4.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Esmith Pineda went 2-3 with a walk.
  • Drew Davies went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Cole Schoenwetter gave up four runs on two hits in one inning of work. He walked three a struck out a batter.
  • David Lorduy gave up one unearned run on three hits in four innings of work. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.

DSL Reds (12-12) Won 8-6

  • Jirvin Morillo went 1-4 with a walk.
  • Enmanuel Talavera gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.

DSL Rojos (11-12) Won 14-0

  • Wanderly De La Druz went 0-4.
  • Liberts Aponte went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Angel Salio went 1-3 with a double.

