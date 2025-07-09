Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 8, 2025
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (38-50) Won 11-6
- Jake Fraley went 1-3 with a runs scored in his first rehab assignment game
- Rece Hinds went 2-5 with a 2 run home run and 4 RBIs
- Carson Spiers would go 3.2 inning, allowing 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks and 1 strikeout in his first rehab assignment game
- Blake Dunn went 1-3 with a run and a strikeout
- Davis Wendzel went 2-4 with a Grand Slam, 3 runs scored, 1 walk. and a strikeout
- Edwin Rios went 3-5 with a home run, 2 runs scored, 1RBI and a strikeout
- Yosver Zulueta pitched a scoreless 9th, allowing just 1 hit
- Joe La Sorsa pitched one inning, allowing a hit, a walk and a strikeout
Chattanooga Lookouts (44-34) Won 8-6
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a home run, his 12th on the season.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with two runs scored, a double, two stolen bases, a walk and a strikeout
- Sal Stewart went 0-2 with two walks, a run scored and a strikeout
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts
- Austin Hendrick went 1-4 with a run scored and three strikeouts
Dayton Dragons (28-53) Won 8-5
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored
- Jack Moss went 1-3 with 2two RBIs and a run scored
- Nester Lorant threw five innings with five hits, two earned runs, a walk, and three strikeouts
- Victor Acosta went 1-5 with two runs scored, two stolen bases, and an RBI
Daytona Tortugas (38-43) Won 7-6
- Alfredo Duno went 1-5 with a double and a run scored
- Sammy Stafura went 0-0 with three walks, a stolen base, and an RBI
- Malvin Valdez went 3-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored
- JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four no-hit innings, with one walk and six strikeouts
ACL Reds (20-29) Won 18-10
- Tyson Lewis went 2-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored
- Sheng-En Lin went 1-6 with a triple
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-3 with four RBIs and two walks
- Yael Romero went 4-5 with a double, a triple, two runs and three RBIs
- Yeycol Soriano went 2-3 with four RBIs
DSL Reds (13-14) 9, DSL Rojos (12-14) 1
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3
- Liberts Aponte went 1-2 with a triple and a run scored
- Angel Salio went 1-3 with an RBI
- Adolfo Sanchez went 0-3 with a run scored
- Pablo Nunez went 0-1 with three walks, a stolen base, and a run scored
- Naibel Mariano went 0-2, a run scored, and a walk
- Dony Aguilera pitched five innings, allowed five hits, one run, a walk, and struck out a batter.
