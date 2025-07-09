Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 8, 2025

Jake Fraley and Carson Spiers Began Rehab Assignments in Triple-A Louisville

May 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) reacts in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (38-50) Won 11-6

  • Jake Fraley went 1-3 with a runs scored in his first rehab assignment game
  • Rece Hinds went 2-5 with a 2 run home run and 4 RBIs
  • Carson Spiers would go 3.2 inning, allowing 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks and 1 strikeout in his first rehab assignment game
  • Blake Dunn went 1-3 with a run and a strikeout
  • Davis Wendzel went 2-4 with a Grand Slam, 3 runs scored, 1 walk. and a strikeout
  • Edwin Rios went 3-5 with a home run, 2 runs scored, 1RBI and a strikeout
  • Yosver Zulueta pitched a scoreless 9th, allowing just 1 hit
  • Joe La Sorsa pitched one inning, allowing a hit, a walk and a strikeout

Chattanooga Lookouts (44-34) Won 8-6

  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a home run, his 12th on the season.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with two runs scored, a double, two stolen bases, a walk and a strikeout
  • Sal Stewart went 0-2 with two walks, a run scored and a strikeout
  • Cam Collier went 1-3 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts
  • Austin Hendrick went 1-4 with a run scored and three strikeouts

Dayton Dragons (28-53) Won 8-5

  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base
  • Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored
  • Jack Moss went 1-3 with 2two RBIs and a run scored
  • Nester Lorant threw five innings with five hits, two earned runs, a walk, and three strikeouts
  • Victor Acosta went 1-5 with two runs scored, two stolen bases, and an RBI

Daytona Tortugas (38-43) Won 7-6

  • Alfredo Duno went 1-5 with a double and a run scored
  • Sammy Stafura went 0-0 with three walks, a stolen base, and an RBI
  • Malvin Valdez went 3-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored
  • JeanPierre Ortiz pitched four no-hit innings, with one walk and six strikeouts

ACL Reds (20-29) Won 18-10

  • Tyson Lewis went 2-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored
  • Sheng-En Lin went 1-6 with a triple
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-3 with four RBIs and two walks
  • Yael Romero went 4-5 with a double, a triple, two runs and three RBIs
  • Yeycol Soriano went 2-3 with four RBIs

DSL Reds (13-14) 9, DSL Rojos (12-14) 1

  • Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3
  • Liberts Aponte went 1-2 with a triple and a run scored
  • Angel Salio went 1-3 with an RBI
  • Adolfo Sanchez went 0-3 with a run scored
  • Pablo Nunez went 0-1 with three walks, a stolen base, and a run scored
  • Naibel Mariano went 0-2, a run scored, and a walk
  • Dony Aguilera pitched five innings, allowed five hits, one run, a walk, and struck out a batter.

-----

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

