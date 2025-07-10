Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 9, 2025
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (39-50) Won 7-3
- Jake Fraley went 1-4 with a double.
- Davis Wendzel went 3-4 with two runs scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 3-4 with two runs scored, a walk, and an RBI.
- Connor Phillips pitched two no hit innings in relief with three strikeouts.
- Zach Maxwell allowed one hit, a walk and two strikeouts in one inning in relief
- Luis Mey struck out the side in the ninth in his one inning in relief.
Chattanooga Lookouts
- Zach Willeman pitched five innings, allowed three hits, one run, a walk and five strikeouts.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-5 with a strikeout
- Sal Stewart went 0-4 with a strikeout
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-3 with a walk
- Austin Hendrick went 1-2 with as run scored, walk and two strikeouts
- Cam Collier went 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts
Dayton Dragons (28-54) Lost 5-1
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with a walk.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3 and stole his 25th base of the season.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-3 with a walk and stole his third base of the season.
- Graham Osman pitched three and a third innings in relief. He struck out five, allowed just one hit and a walk.
Daytona Tortugas (39-43) Won 6-4
- Sammy Stafura went 0-1 with two walks, a run scored and stole his 24th base of the season.
- Ryan McCrystal went 1-4
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored
- Bernard Moon went 2-4 with a double, an RBI and his eighth stolen base of the season
- Drew Davies went 2-3 with two RBIs
- David Lorduy pitched four innings, allowed two hits, one run and struck out four.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast