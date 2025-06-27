Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 26, 2025
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (33-44) Won 4-2
- Francisco Urbaez went 2-3 with two doubles and two walks.
- Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a double.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-3.
- Chase Petty gave up two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
- Sam Moll struck out a batter in a scoreless inning.
- Zach Maxwell gave up one hit and struck out a batter in a scoreless inning.
- Luis Mey gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (38-31) Lost 10-6
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-5.
- Noelvi Marte went 2-5.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with his eighth home run of the season.
- Cam Collier went 0-3 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 0-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-2 with two walks.
Dayton Dragons (24-47) Lost 9-7
- Anthony Stephan went 2-5 with two doubles.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a triple.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
- Nestor Lorant gave up four earned runs on five hits in 2/3 of an inning. He walked a batter and did not strike out a batter.
Daytona Tortugas (32-40) Lost 6-5
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with two walks.
- Drew Davies went 0-3 with a walk.
- Kenya Huggins gave up two runs on three hits in two innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.
ACL Reds (17-24) Lost 3-2
- Tyson Lewis went 1-2 with a walk.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-1 with two walks.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3.
- Sheng-En Lin gave up three runs on four hits over three innings. He walked three and struck out three.
DSL Rojos (8-9) Won Against the DSL Reds (8-9) 16-8
- Jirvin Morillo went 1-5 with his third home run of the season.
- Nabiel Mariano went 0-4.
- Liberts Aponte went 1-4 with his third home run of the season and a stolen base.
