Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 26, 2025

A couple of home runs for Cincinnati's top prospects on Thursday!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (84) hits a homer in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. Reds won 8-1.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (84) hits a homer in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. Reds won 8-1.
In this story:

Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (33-44) Won 4-2

  • Francisco Urbaez went 2-3 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a double.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-3.
  • Chase Petty gave up two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
  • Sam Moll struck out a batter in a scoreless inning.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up one hit and struck out a batter in a scoreless inning.
  • Luis Mey gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (38-31) Lost 10-6

  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-5.
  • Noelvi Marte went 2-5.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-4 with his eighth home run of the season.
  • Cam Collier went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 0-4.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-4.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-2 with two walks.

Dayton Dragons (24-47) Lost 9-7

  • Anthony Stephan went 2-5 with two doubles.
  • Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with a walk.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-4.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a triple.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-4.
  • Nestor Lorant gave up four earned runs on five hits in 2/3 of an inning. He walked a batter and did not strike out a batter.

Daytona Tortugas (32-40) Lost 6-5

  • Alfredo Duno went 0-4.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with two walks.
  • Drew Davies went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Kenya Huggins gave up two runs on three hits in two innings. He walked a batter and struck out two.

ACL Reds (17-24) Lost 3-2

  • Tyson Lewis went 1-2 with a walk.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 0-1 with two walks.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3.
  • Sheng-En Lin gave up three runs on four hits over three innings. He walked three and struck out three.

DSL Rojos (8-9) Won Against the DSL Reds (8-9) 16-8

  • Jirvin Morillo went 1-5 with his third home run of the season.
  • Nabiel Mariano went 0-4.
  • Liberts Aponte went 1-4 with his third home run of the season and a stolen base.

