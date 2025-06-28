Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 27, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night. Here is how their top prospect performed:
Louisville Bats (33-45) Lost 6-5
- Blake Dunn went 0-2 with a walk.
- Luis Mey gave up two runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning.
- Hunter Parks gave up a run on two hits in one inning.
Dayton Dragons (25-47) Won 19-4
- Leo Balcazar went 3-7 with his seventh home run of the season.
- Carlos Jorge went 3-7.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-3 with three walks.
- Luke Hayden gave up four runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out a batter.
Daytona Tortugas (33-40) Won 9-5
- Alfredo Duno went 3-4 with a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a walk.
- Drew Davies went 0-1 with three walks.
- Bernard Moon went 2-4.
ACL Reds (17-25) Lost 6-2
- Tyson Lewis went 0-3.
- Sheng-En Lin went 1-4.
- Arnaldo Lantigua hit his sixth home run of the season.
DSL Reds (9-9) Won 8-2
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-4 with a walk.
- Jirvin Morillo went 2-4 with two doubles.
DSL Rojos (8-10) Lost 4-2
- Liberts Aponte went 0-2 with a walk.
