Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 27, 2025

The Dayton Dragons scored 19 runs on Friday.

Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night. Here is how their top prospect performed:

Louisville Bats (33-45) Lost 6-5

  • Blake Dunn went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Luis Mey gave up two runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning.
  • Hunter Parks gave up a run on two hits in one inning.

Dayton Dragons (25-47) Won 19-4

  • Leo Balcazar went 3-7 with his seventh home run of the season.
  • Carlos Jorge went 3-7.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-3 with three walks.
  • Luke Hayden gave up four runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out a batter.

Daytona Tortugas (33-40) Won 9-5

  • Alfredo Duno went 3-4 with a walk.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Drew Davies went 0-1 with three walks.
  • Bernard Moon went 2-4.

ACL Reds (17-25) Lost 6-2

  • Tyson Lewis went 0-3.
  • Sheng-En Lin went 1-4.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua hit his sixth home run of the season.

DSL Reds (9-9) Won 8-2

  • Adolfo Sanchez went 1-4 with a walk.
  • Jirvin Morillo went 2-4 with two doubles.

DSL Rojos (8-10) Lost 4-2

  • Liberts Aponte went 0-2 with a walk.

